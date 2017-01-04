As much as you love immersing yourself in your very own musical world while working out or commuting or even just sitting in your office cubicle, sometimes the wired and semi-wireless earphones and headphones can be a pain. That’s why when the true wireless earbuds emerged, it was a dream come true for those who hate cords and wires. Earin, an audio product brand, has announced their newest True Wireless Earbuds called M-2, and they believe it will “redefine wireless audio”.

The M-2 earbuds come in a unique shape that will keep out the rest of the outside world from your ears, while still being comfortable enough to wear for a long time (well until the charge lasts of course). It is also the smallest and lightest of its kind that is currently available in the market. Plus you get to control what you’re listening to with just the tip of the earbuds. You can pause and play music, skip to the next track, and even answer calls just by tapping the touch interface.

Earin uses their proprietary technology which includes a dual antenna and Near Magnetic Field Induction powered by NXP semiconductors. You will be able to charge the earbuds through a magnetic docking capsule where you can also store it if you’re done using it. You get three hours of battery life or 12 hours of music with just one charge.

If you’re at CES 2017, you will be able to try out the M-2 True Wireless Earbuds at the Earin booth. It will be available in the market this first quarter of the year, but they have yet to announce the exact date and the pricing as well.

SOURCE: Earin