The Nextbook Ares 11A tablet is the latest Android-powered tablet from E FUN. We’ve been seeing tablets from this brand since 2013 and we don’t think it will stop anytime soon because people are always looking for inexpensive yet reliable gadget. The new Nextbook Ares Android tablet comes equipped with a standard 64GB of built-in storage but a microSD card slot can expand memory up to 128GB.

Nextbook Ares 11A only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow but it is good enough for those looking for a tablet for basic browsing, light gaming, media playback, and social media. E FUN is actually marketing this as the perfect gift for the graduates in this season of graduation and commencement exercises.

The Nextbook Ares 11A tablet is only $179. It comes equipped with an 11.6-inch IPS screen, 1366 x 768 resolution, 16:9 ratio, Intel Atom Z8350 Quad-Core 1.92GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, 3-axis G-sensor support, built-in mic, 2MP front and back cameras, Micro HDMI port, and a 9000mAh battery.

The Android tablet also comes with a detachable backlit keyboard with two standard 2.0 USB ports so you can type more comfortably when you need to work. Choose from either the silver or black version. You can avail of the tablet from Walmart stores in the US. You can also order online and get it on your doorstep in a couple of days.

