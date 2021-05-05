We’re familiar with the benchmarking info that we regularly get from DXOMARK, including rankings for Camera, Selfie (front camera), Display, and Audio. This information sometimes helps consumers make decisions whether or not to buy a particular smartphone based on the factors mentioned along with reviews from other sites. The rankings have covered devices universally across all price segments but now they’re launching a new feature on their website where people can filter rankings based on launch price, brand, and launch date.

If you’ve never visited the DXOMARK website yet, they have a table that has the summary of their rankings. The overall score can be seen on the tested protocols specifically the four mentioned above – Camera, Selfie, Audio, and Display. Now there are new columns in the table with the suggested retail price from the manufacturer as well as the release date of the device. This way, users looking for a new phone will be able to filter the listed devices by brand, price, and launch date.

They have also divided the devices into different price segments based on the launch prices as well as the product positioning in their respective OEM’s brand portfolios. The launch prices used are in USD for purposes of consistency. Prices are converted to USD from Euros or Chinese RMB when the devices are not available in the U.S. The segments are as follows:

• Essential (below 200 USD)

• Advanced (between 200 to 399 USD)

• High-end (between 400 to 599 USD)

• Premium (between 600-799 USD)

• Ultra-Premium (more than 800 USD)

DXOMARK is also changing the existing segmentation for wireless speakers to be consistent and to keep in sync with the new smartphone pricing segment. The base currency is also now USD and not in Euros anymore. They have also expanded the upper limit for the Advanced segment and added a new Premium segment. The new segments are as follows:

– Essential: less than $200 (previously less than 200 Euros)

– Advanced: between $200 and $599 (previously between 200 and 499 Euros)

– Premium: above $600 (new segment)

DOXMARK wants to help consumers deal with choice fatigue so having these added filters can help with narrowing down choices. And with more and more devices coming to the market, choosing a device will not get any easier.