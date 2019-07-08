This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Blackview but the company has introduced the Max 1. It’s not just another Android smartphone because it comes with a very special feature. The Blackview Max 1 comes equipped with a LASER projector. It’s nothing you’ve seen in popular phones but definitely, the idea is nothing new. We’ve thought of the idea before that’s why there was the Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod, Samsung Galaxy Beam, and the Tursion TS-102 from years ago. Today, we’ll see how the Blackview phone with a projector can be a real bestseller.

JerryRigEverything has managed to get a hold of the phone to test for Durability. Of course, there’s the standard Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests. The result is impressive as the device can last for a long time despite the affordable price.

The public was first presented with how the smartphone laser projector works. It projects images an equivalent of a 45-inch TV when from a two-meter distance. The image is shown better in a dark environment. We’ve seen something similar but this one looks really professional. It’s something you can show off to your friends.

On to the scratch test, the Blackview Max scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. It’s usual for most premium displays. As for the sides, they are made of metal so it scratches but isn’t damaged at all. The projector cover is made from plastic so it easily scratches, unfortunately. Watch the Blackview Max 1 Durability Test below:

The selfie camera is also covered with glass so it’s safe. The earpiece can’t be easily removed. As for the rear part, the camera doesn’t scratch before as it’s also covered in glass. The rear fingerprint sensor scratches so it doesn’t work at times.

Placing the front display under the heat doesn’t do anything. It doesn’t even show any white or black residue, just a faint hint of yellow. As for the bend test, the thickness of the phone helps. It doesn’t bend from either side so you know the define will definitely survive.