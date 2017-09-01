The adage “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” has been disproven over and over again the past few decades. We already know that learning new things even when you’re beyond school can really be fun, especially when you incorporate it into people’s digital lifestyles. Duolingo has done that when it comes to learning new languages and now their spin-off app, TinyCards is finally available for Android devices. It brings the flash card style of learning anything under the sun on your smartphone or tablet.

Whether you’re a student trying to understand the laws of physics that seem to fly over your head in class or you’re a newcomer to Westeros and you’re trying to understand the different characters and houses from Game of Thrones, TinyCards has got you covered. It uses the flash card system together with spaced repetition and other smart learning techniques to help you get the knowledge that you need or just want.

There are more than 200,000 flashcard decks that you can explore from science to pop culture to politics to current events, and yes, since this is from Duolingo after all, there are also languages involved. You can even import the words you’ve learned in the language of your choosing in Duolingo so you will not forget them. And you can also create your very own decks and share them with your students or friends.

You can download TinyCards from your Google Play Store for free. It’s pretty easy to understand and use, and there are no other in-app purchases needed.