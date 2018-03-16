Some might think it’s absurd that people are obsessed over a language of a fictional group of people, but as we’ve seen time and time again, people geek out over things like this. Elvish (from Lord of the Rings), Valyrian and Dothraki (Game of Thrones), and of course, Klingon (Star Trek). Language learning app Duolingo, due to insistent public demand from Trekkies is now releasing their first ever Klingon course which took them years to actually pull off, given that it’s a fictional language.

It was back in 2015 that the announced their plans of creating a Klingon e-course and of course there were several people who took the opportunity to help their fellow fans learn more about the language of these “extraterrestrial humanoid warrior species” from the Star Trek universe. They wanted this free course to be just like the other “real” language courses so it took them some time to come up with something.

When you start the course, you’ll be asked if you need basics or you already know a lot about the language. If you don’t know what level you’re at, there is even a Klingon placement test. You’ll get simple phrases with the definition of words and phrases like “yajbe’ mara” and “nuqneH?” and then the students will have to type the meaning.

The Klingon course is still in its beta phase and is only available on the web version. No news yet as to when it will roll out to the mobile app. This is actually the second time that they have come up with a course for a constructed language, the first being High Valyrian for English speakers.

VIA: SlashGear