Duolingo is probably the most useful free tools for those who want to start learning a new language casually. But if you wanted to take a deep dive, you’ll eventually have to look for another tool (and sometimes pay for one) since the app is not initially built for more serious language learning. The latest update to the app might change all of that as you can now earn crowns on your lesson bubbles if you want to learn even more about the language you’ve chosen.

Simply called Crown Levels, you will now earn golden crowns when you finish a skill in your lesson. If you prefer to go deeper into that language, you can now level up instead of just finishing it at that moment. But this also means that your lesson will get harder of course, so casual learners may want to just stick to the skill tree. The Crown Level expansion is optional so this way, Duolingo can get both those who just want a shallow understanding of the language and those that are serious about learning it.

However, some users are complaining that the addition of the Crown Levels caused them to lose their existing progress. Duolingo however says that doesn’t actually happen. They assured users that all lessons that were previously completed are still marked as completed. They have a megathread on their site should you have any concerns about this.

If you’re not seeing the Crown Levels yet, you must update your Duolingo app to the latest version. And if you haven’t downloaded the app yet, you should at least try learning one new language one of these days.

VIA: SlashGear