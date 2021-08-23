Duolingo is one of the most popular apps when it comes to learning new languages especially during this past year when people had more time to learn something new. The latest major announcement from the app is that they’re bringing a new family plan for those families who want to learn together. They’re also introducing a new handwriting tool for languages that use symbols and scripts. They also announced upcoming new languages they will be adding to the app including Haitian Creole, Zulu, Xhosa, Maori, and Tagalog.

The new Duolingo family plan will give Duolingo Plus access to up to six people at just $120/year. You get ad-free access, unlimited hearts, mistakes review, unlimited skill test-outs and other benefits of subscribing instead of using the free version. The Duolingo Plus plan is priced at $13/month so that’s a pretty good deal if there are several people in your family that would like to take up a new language. You most likely will have to share the same address since it’s a family plan after all.

The update comes with other new features as well. There’s a new handwriting tool that will help you master languages like Greek, Korean, Russian, Japanese, Hindi, and Arabic. These are just some of the languages that do not use Latin alphabets. You get to trace characters with your fingers on your screen so you can practice writing in the languages you’re learning. Some of Duolingo’s competitors already have this feature for written lessons so it’s good to have this as well.

Duolingo Plus also now has a Mistakes Inbox so you can keep and practice all your mistakes in one place. There’s also a new level called Legendary Level which is an “extra-hard” one if you’d like to master and take all your skills to another, well, level. So if you’re signing up for the family plan, you’ll also be able to get these new features for all of the users and at a more affordable rate than the individual plan.

Duolingo will also be adding five new languages soon: Haitian Creole, Zulu, Xhosa, Maori, and Tagalog. For the South African languages of Zulu and Xhosa, they are working with local organizations to improve access to these languages through the app. Let’s wait for a later announcement when they will be officially added.