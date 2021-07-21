DuckDuckGo is still alive. It has recently faced a number of challenges but the program is still available. This week, it launched Email Protection. It still is in beta but this new feature will help provide email privacy without having to switch email services. You can take advantage of a personal @duck.com email address for free. Your email can then be forwarded to your regular email inbox. Email trackers will already be removed. The goal is not to be tracked by one’s email address.

All you need to do is generate a unique private email address in the DuckDuckGo app. Note that DuckDuckGo never saves your email so you are safe. You can be assured that your email is always private.

Trackers are eliminated. Not many people know that emails have trackers that detect your email activities but not DuckDuckGo. It won’t do anything without your consent.

DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection is a free email forwarding service. It will protect the privacy of your personal email address. It will also remove email trackers. You don’t even have to switch apps and switch email services.

DuckDuckGo’ solution is simple: remove hidden trackers. Those are removed from incoming emails sent to your address. Before emails reach your personal address, they are made “safer” sans the trackers.

The Private Duck Address can be provided for you. It will protect you from possible ad targeting or being leaked in a data beach. See this solution as an extra level of identity protection.