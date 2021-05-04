Several of the camera features that were available out of the box for the Galaxy S21 lineup eventually became available to last year’s flagship devices. One important feature that didn’t make it was the Director’s View which let you shoot simultaneously from both the rear and front cameras. An update to the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 is now rolling out and while it doesn’t have the Director’s View exactly, there’s a somewhat stripped down version of it called Dual Recording.

According to SAM Mobile, the latest update for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 devices don’t just come with the regular security patch that Android devices receive every month. This one also brings a new feature called Dual Recording for the built-in camera app. It may not be exactly the Director’s View that some were hoping for but it’s still a pretty useful mode to use especially for bloggers or those recording video messages for loved ones.

How it works is pretty simple and is basically what its name says it is. You will be able to record from both the front and primary/rear camera simultaneously. The feed from one of the cameras will show up as a small window at the top which you can move around the screen. You can also switch which has the bigger view and which is the inset while you’re recording. There is a sample of how it works in the video below.

There is a slight difference in how the Director’s View works. The feature which is still exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series lets users view real-time feeds of all the cameras on their phone. You can switch views by tapping on the thumbnails on the left and if you want a close up view, you tap the thumbnails on the right. Both the Director’s View and the Dual Recording feature are pretty useful for content creators.

There is no news yet if the Dual Recording feature will roll out eventually to other Galaxy devices. It might be useful to the foldable phones so hopefully it will show up in one form or another.