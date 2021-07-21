Dropbox remains as one of the more popular cloud and file hosting services. It has just announced a slew of new features and updates. The last one we reported was about Dropbox Passwords becoming available for Basic users. There was also the Dropbox Family letting you store, save, and protect files and passwords. It now has new tools that can keep one organized at work and home. Dropbox experience has been refined. Clutter has been reduced already so users are provided access to content and workflows.

Some new features include Suggested folders. They let you add share content with the right people. File conversion allows you to convert files to different formats without having to leave Dropbox.

The system tray also now offers a more simplified experience. You can see that in the task bar (Windows) or menu bar (Mac). You may also notice a new navigation on web. This lets you discover content faster. You will notice a new left side navigation experience. The details pane have also been redesigned. You can see there the important content highlights.

Dropbox also lets you protect your content and stay organized at home. Your most important personal content can be centralized, organized, and protected. Camera uploads have been improved to be more reliable and faster even for Basic users.

You can back up photos and videos from your device to Dropbox automatically now. You can also back up specific albums and customize how photos and videos are stored. When it comes to Dropbox Passwords, you can also now take advantage of Passwords browser extension, Passwords sharing, and support for credit and debit cards.