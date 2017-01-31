Wanting to prove that it is more than just a cloud storage service, Dropbox is introducing several new products and business plans that will help both those who want to use the services individually and as a team. The new products include Smart Sync, new business plans, a new web interface and bringing Dropbox Paper out of beta. Looking at these products, the company seems to be adapting to the fact that companies “are increasingly organizing themselves around teams.”

Dropbox Paper was introduced last year as a flexible, all-in-one workspace so that you can work with documents together as a team. It has been in beta for the past few months but now it is available for everyone in 21 languages around the world. It is basically a straight up competitor to Google Docs but connected to the cloud service as well. You can add due dates, assign tasks to specific people to make it not just a collaborative tool but a project management service as well. It comes with new features as well, like a presentation mode, smart meeting notes with integration to Google Calendar, and improvements in search and accessibility functionalities.

Smart Sync is a new feature of Dropbox where all the content in your cloud can be accessible from your desktop file system without taking up space in your laptop or desktop. You will only need to download it when it’s finally needed. It is actually the first cross-platform, on-demand cloud storage solution, but it will only work with a Dropbox Business account, unfortunately for those who just use it for personal reasons.

For those who would want to go to the Dropbox Business plans, they now have three options: Standard ($12.50/user/month) for storage, sharing and collaboration; Advanced ($20/user/month) for more sophisticated admin, audit, and integration features; and Enterprise for larger businesses. Dropbox will also have a redesigned website whose focus will be on team-first functionality.

SOURCE: Dropbox