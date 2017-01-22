While Google Photos and Amazon Photos are pretty good cloud storage services with “unlimited” space, a lot of people have some reservations about things like this, especially if they’re not comfortable having a company like Google privy to your files. That is why the rise of file storage and home servers are inevitable. Drobo is one such brand and now they have introduced an app called DroboPix so you can upload your photos directly and supposedly, securely.

DroboPix is part of the myDrobo suite, which also includes Drobo Access which is primarily for files. DroboPix functions just like any other photo cloud storage except for the fact that you can only upload photos and videos if you’re at your home and if you’re on your home WiFi network. It has geolocation verification for another layer of security. It also helps conserve your phone’s battery power and cellular data usage since you can only do it through WiFi.

Design-wise, the app doesn’t use the Material Design guidelines from Google but it is pretty easy to use since it’s kind of basic. It is easy to upload pictures and also to check the state of the server and those are basic things that we look for when using an app, especially a cloud storage one.

The main problem with this app and the myDrobo suite is that it will only work for those who have the Drobo B810n or 5N servers, two of their Network Attached Storage products. So if you have either of those two NAS products, you get the chance to experience DroboPix.

