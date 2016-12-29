Just because Christmas is already over doesn’t mean gifts from brands and game developers are done. In fact, as we usher in 2017, we can expect even more sweet deals and sales from both gadgets and app developers as well. One of the bigger game studios, Square Enix, is bringing a developer sale to the Dragon Quest games, one of the most popular mobile game series currently available at the Google Play Store. We don’t know until when the prices will remain this way, so better download them today or the next two days.

It is of course tempting to buy all of the games, from the original up to Dragon Quest VIII since they’re discounted from as low as $1.99 and $2.99 for the first two games, to as high as $14.99 for the latest one (which is originally at $19.99. The RPG series has been played by millions of players worldwide and owes its popularity to the anime-like graphics and storytelling, as well as mobile gamers’ endless fascination with this type of game, particularly what they call the JRPG or Japanese RPG.

Of course if you want the latest one, Dragon Quest VIII should be your priority. It’s the first one in the series to be in full 3D, although some users say the framerate is a bit choppy. Each game has their own charm, like the 5th one has a good story, the 3rd one is old-school but with party-building options, and the 4th one has some of the most memorable characters.

The official site didn’t state until when the sale would last, but you can download all of the Dragon Quest games at their discounted prices from the Google Play Store. Links are in the source.

SOURCE: Square Enix