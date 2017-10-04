Add the word ‘dragon’ to any title and you’re guaranteed a nice-sounding and attractive mobile game. This adventure challenge is full of action and strategies in a multiplayer role-playing experience. It is currently available in the App Store and Play Store in Japan where it enjoyed the No. 1 spot for some time last year. In Dragon Quest, you are a hunter set on a mission to finish the monsters and collect precious materials to help your friends. You will do a lot of fighting and strategizing but the game’s intuitive controls will make it easier.

The action game features unique characters you will need to meet and learn stories from. There are missions to complete, monsters to hunt, and gather precious materials. It boasts of a real-time co-op play which makes it more fun.

You will meet those ferocious monsters and fiends and choose wisely the weapons you will use. Don’t worry because the one-finger gameplay makes it easier.

The game has been out for some time now in Japan but it’s only now the Android community is getting it with multi-language support for German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Vietnamese, and Thai.

Download Dragon Project from the Google Play Store