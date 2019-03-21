There’s probably an infinite amount of content online that you’d love to read. Instead of leaving countless tabs open or saving bookmarks you won’t get back to, use this Offcloud Download Manager. This app helps you download your favorite content online to access, reference and read later — and you can get it now for 92% off.

With Offcloud, you can unlock and rapidly download content from blogs, media, BitTorrent, streaming or storage sites and securely back it up for access whenever it’s most convenient for you. Rather than moving those downloads from your desktop to the cloud, the app lets you automatically transfer any data from the web to FTP and whatever your favorite cloud storage sites are, like Dropbox.

So whether you want to securely backup the content you find to a private space or automatically transfer data from the web to your remote space, you can still enjoy the convenience of any time, anywhere access. You can even convert any online pages into PDF documents or read-it-later HTML.

Usually a lifetime subscription to Offcloud Download Manager is $699.99, but you can get it for $49.99 here at Android Community Deals.

