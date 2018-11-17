We’re certain you’re already curious with the One UI Samsung recently introduced. We’re curious too so we’ll try our best to install and test the new interface the South Korean tech giant created to replace the Samsung Experience. We have so much to learn about the new UI. We hope to explore the one that will make you focus on more important things on your Galaxy phone. At the moment, it’s available for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. It’s still in beta but it should be feature-rich already.

The One UI first rolled out in South Korea but it should also be available in the United States and Germany. To make the new UI running, you have to uninstall Samsung+ first. Sideload the APK from HERE.

In the Samsung+ app, check the profile placed on the upper right corner. Choose One UI Beta Program.

Register for beta. It will take a while (about 15 minutes depending on the connection) and then proceed to phone settings. Select software update and then choose checkup for updates. Proceed to download beta.

Watch the Samsung One UI’s first look on the Galaxy S9:

The beta program is limited to the first 10,000 S9/S9+ owners. Note that Verizon and AT&T will not receive this beta update so you may have to download the APK.

VIA: Reddit