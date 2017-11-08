Not everyone depends on music streaming services like Spotify or Pandora for their daily music needs. Some actually still store music on their mobile devices. And for those kinds of people, there are apps like Classic Player and CloudPlayer that take care of their music needs. The latest update to these apps from doubleTwist lets you have gapless playback for your locally-stored music, as well as those that are on the cloud, as long as the tracks have that “special metadata” that will tell the music player how to properly play the song.

If you don’t know what gapless playback is, it’s an option where you can play your audio tracks continuously as if one long song, without the usual pauses in between songs as with the regular playback. Not all music players have that capability but the latest update has brought it to both Classic Player and CloudPlayer. So whether the song is saved on your smartphone or it is stored in the cloud on your Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive account, you can experience gapless playback now through the app.

However, the only thing this feature requires is that your audio file has to have the special metadata that can enable this gapless playback. If you ripped it from apps like iTunes or EAC/LAME, it already has that embedded metadata needed. It can support files like mp3, AAC, FLAC, and LAC.

If you don’t have either app yet but you have a lot of actual music files you want to listen to, you can download either from the Google Play Store. The update is already rolling out for both, for those who already have it.

SOURCE: doubleTwist