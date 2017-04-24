Using your Android device to stream music to Apple TV and other AirPlay-compatible device may sometimes be a complicated process due to the two being on rival platforms. The doubleTwist Music Player became the first to be able to use AirPlay music streaming, but due to an Apple firmware update that stopped this year. But now the developers are saying they have added the new pairing process to the latest app update, bringing back the ability to stream to your Apple TV.

The April 2017 firmware update for the Apple TV effectively blocked 3rd party apps from supporting AirPlay by requiring a pairing process that was actually limited to Apple apps and devices only. But they should know by now that savvy digital users want interoperability between their devices, regardless if it’s on Android, Windows, Apple, etc. doubleTwist found a way around this by adding support for the pairing process.

So if you’re a doubleTwist Pro user (sorry for the free users though), you will be able to use the AirPlay functionality for streaming to your Apple TV by inputting the AirPlay Code it requires. You can also use your CloudPlayer to stream your music saved on the cloud to your Apple TV as well.

We’re not sure if Apple will eventually block this as well since they obviously want people to switch to an iPhone or iPad to be able to stream to the Apple TV. So take advantage while the AirPlay functionality is still live on the doubleTwist Music Player on your Android device.

SOURCE: doubleTwist