Chinese mobile communications company Doogee is reckoned for its rugged smartphones that people working in the field really appreciate for their functionality, durability and pocket-friendly price tag. Now Doogee is adding one more feather to its cap. The company has launched Doogee S97 Pro which is billed as the first rugged smartphone with professional-grade laser rangefinder.

The S97 Pro is more the just a gimmicky rugged smartphone with an added trick up its sleeve. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The major selling point still is the massive 8500mAh battery pack within the rugged form factor.

Featuring a 40m laser rangefinder and four measurement features, the Doogee S97 Pro can take single or multiple measurements and automatically save them for later reference. Other than this, the S97 Pro is designed for harsh environment use with IP68/IP69K certification for durability against dust, drop and water.

Featuring a 6.39-inch HD display, the smartphone supports 33W fast charging and improving upon its predecessors in terms of ruggedness, processing, battery life and fast charging support. It packs in 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage so that you have decent memory to back your work schedule.

The phone priced at $399.99 sports MIL-810G military-grade certification and is made from TPU and aluminum alloy combination. For the optics, the S97 Pro from Doogee comes with a 48MP primary lens, which is accompanied by 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP each for macro and portrait shooting. It is for now selling at a discount through AliExpress in orange tiger, red lava and silver black colorways.