DOOGEE is not exactly a new name. We’ve known the brand for a few years now. There was that Doogee MIX 4 true bezel-less smartphone released in 2018. The following year, there was the DOOGEE S90 as the first rugged and modular smartphone in the market. The company continues to come up with a rugged phone offering. The latest is this DOOGEE S8 which is a new rugged smartphone that boasts a large 8500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and a 6.1-inch screen.

The Doogee rugged phone is powered by a massive battery. The 8500mAh batt is good enough to give it power up to four days. No need to charge for a few days because the phone can last long. The rugged design is enough to give you confidence to use it anywhere, even in extreme conditions.

DOOGEE S86 Features

The Doogee S86 is very much durable. It is already IP68 and IP69K certified. The 6.1-inch display is protected by Gorilla Glass HD. The phone’s frame can endure water splash, dust, different weather, and drops. Of course, you still need to care for this phone like any other mobile device but you can at least have peace of mind when you own one. You don’t have to worry especially if you drop it accidentally.

The 8500mAh battery also supports USB Type-C 24W charging. The 4-day battery life can even extend up 27 days on standby mode. Call time hours can reach up to 29 hours on a single full charge. The phone runs on Helio P60-octa-core chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The cameras are not high-performing, just decent at 16 megapixels (main) and 8MP for the selfie shooter. The loudspeakers are high performing though.

Don’t think the Doogee S86 will be expensive. Believe it or not, this one will only cost anything between $100 and $200 beginning this March 29. You can avail of the Doogee S86 rugged phone from AliExpress.