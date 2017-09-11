We wrote about Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve survival game around a year ago. It was not a game that hyped great graphics and bleeding edge features, but it was totally fun making sure your German scientist survived going through a strange wilderness. This year, the same outfit has come up with a sequel – “Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked” – and we probably know how this game is going to pan out.

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked will ask users to play our favorite scientist Wilson, as he is now stranded in a tropical archipelago. Why this guy keeps getting stranded, we don’t really know. But now, he must learn to survive (again) in a new environment with new variables and new creatures to interact with.

It might be a more beautiful beach environment, but this world is still as unforgiving as the first one Wilson got trapped in. A little bit of exploring and you will find that these islands are still full of things that want to kill you. So the endgame is still to survive, but will you be able to?

The game is available for download via the Play Store (link below). But please note that while the game is priced at USD$3.75, the game is still in its “unreleased” format, meaning that should you decide to buy it, you will be getting an early look at the game. There might still be bugs and instabilities within the game. But the possibility is that you might be getting this on the cheap before it launches globally.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store