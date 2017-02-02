Domino’s Pizza is one of those brands that wants to make it as easy as possible for their regular customers to order. They’ve come up with all sorts of gimmicks so that all you need is to push one button and your pizza will be on its way. Since Super Bowl Weekend is almost upon us, now would be the perfect time to introduce something new again, and so they have announced you can do full ordering through the Messenger app.

Actually, previously, you could already order Domino’s through your Messenger. But it was only limited to the most recent order or just your Easy Order. The latest update though now lets you order anything from the menu (even without a Pizza Profile) and you even have a bot to assist you in the process. And of course the enhanced ordering assistant’s name is Dom.

February 5, which is of course Super Bowl weekend, is one of Domino’s busiest delivery days of the year, and so this is the best time (or the worst for those who actually work there) to have the first national pizza chain have the full ordering capabilities on Facebook’s Messenger. Plus, you will get 20% off every menu-priced item if you redeem the coupon for this particular deal.

The pizza giant is expecting to deliver more than 12 million slices this weekend, which should be five times more than your usual Sunday. They predict that New England and Atlanta, where the Patriots and the Falcons are from respectively, will have the highest sales.

SOURCE: Domino’s Pizza