When you hear the words “free pizza”, your ears probably perk up. Well get ready to play a lot of mobile games if only to earn free points and eventually get a free pizza from Domino’s. The pizza chain has announced the launch of their Piece of the Pie Pursuit mobile game, giving users a chance to complete pizza-themed challenges and in the process receive bonus points to use for the next time you want to have pizza delivered to your house.

The game features a custom-built Rube Goldberg machine and each section gives you a pizza-themed challenge that you should be able to finish. If you beat all six levels in the game, you’ll receive 10 Piece of the Pie Rewards bonus points. But you will have to earn 60 point to be able to get a free, two-topping medium pizza so this means you have to play the game at least six times. You are only allowed to earn 10 points per day so don’t think you can get a free pizza by playing all the levels six times.

The games seem to not be that easy to play though, with a pizza cutter car racing in a boost-filled track or using a spoodle to catapult ingredients. So think of it more as like one giant ad for Domino’s Pizza that features different ways of having pizza delivered, except that if you play, you’ll eventually get discounts.

You can also log in using your rewards programs (or sign up for it if you haven’t yet) so that you can apply the points that you earn in the game to your account and eventually get a free pizza. You can download Piece of the Pie Pursuit from the Google Play Store for free.

SOURCE: Domino’s Pizza