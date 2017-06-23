If you’re into the whole parkour and city running thing, you now can do it virtually as well and make it even more hard-core than the real-life sport. Run or Die is a new game available for your Android devices and is a fast-paced Endless Runner game that lets you go on run or die missions around a hazardous city environment. The fast-paced game focuses on movement based abilities rather than the tools and weapons that you find on most endless runners.

As you run around the city, you have to make lightning quick decisions as you maneuver your way around a city with many hazardous things to slow you down. Every run that you do is different but always with one mission: to save the city from a mad scientist holed up in his Lab. You can do it with the help of the R.O.D Suit which can give you five different abilities that can help you run faster and avoid danger quicker.

There are 3 playable characters in the game, more than 170 handcrafted maps, a day and night cycle, and of course an endless mode. You also have a Training mode to prepare for your runs and a Challenge Mode where you can collect intel in order to reach the goal. You have Daily Runs where players from all over the world run through the city layout at the same time.

You can download Run or Die from the Google Play Store for only $0.99. There are no more ads or in-app purchases available.