The Osmo Pocket was one of the best mini-cameras that you could get out there, especially for vloggers, travelers, and anyone who wanted a portable video camera that they could bring everywhere. The second generation of this mini camera is now available, although it has been renamed into the DJI Pocket 2. And of course as with a lot of second generation products, this comes with a lot of improvements but with the same compact design that users found pretty useful.

The gimbal-mounted camera which brings stabilized videos and photos now has a larger 1/1.7” 64MP sensor. This means you can shoot photos in 16MP (with up to 4x lossless zoom) or full 64MP (up to 8x zoom). Video-wise, you can record in 4K already at 64fps and save video at 100mbps to get a cleaner but more compressed image. Plus, you can also shoot in HDR. Both photo and video modes get an improved autofocus system.

In terms of the audio recording for video mode, there has also been a drastic improvement for the DJI Pocket 2. There are now four microphones placed around the device for recording stereo sound. It has support for audio zoom which is able to narrow the field of sound when recording. The software is also able to adjust the audio based on where the camera is pointing. There are more new features included here like ActiveTrack 3.0, 8x slow motion at 1080p, time-lapse, hyper lapse, motionlapse, panorama, live-streaming, story mode, etc.

One of the important things about having mini cameras is also the accessories that are supported by it. The DJI Pocket 2 can support a new charging case, a wireless microphone set, waterproof housing, wide-angle lens, wireless module, smartphone support system, and other things that will be able to make it even more useful for you. There are also modular accessories you can attach to it like the Micro Tripod, a Do-It-All Handle with a tripod base, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, speaker, audio jack, and wireless microphone receiver.

The DJI Pocket 2 is now available at their online store and authorized retail partners for $349 which already includes the camera itself plus the Mini Control Stick and a tripod mount. There’s a Creator Combo that costs $499 and also includes a Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and a Micro Tripod.