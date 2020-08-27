DJI has definitely something new in store for the content creators and vloggers. Those DJI Osmo Mobile 4 info that leaked a couple of days ago turn out to be true. We never doubted its arrival especially since the earlier source of information, Roland Quandt, is reliable. The new smartphone stabilizer is ready to “capture magnetic moments”. DJI opted to name it OM 4 instead of Osmo Mobile 4. This one boasts a phone attachment system that is quick-snap magnetic.

The DJI OM 4 offers upgraded motors and creative capture modes. It even comes with a portable folding design for easy use and storage. It delivers intuitive operation that results in smoother and more premium quality video and images that are visually appealing.

DJI has applied the 3-axis stabilizer, robust motors, and premium materials to finish the OM 4. This stabilizer is convenient and portable so you can use it anytime, anywhere. It’s an ideal accessory to capture the special moments you want to be recorded. Travelling may not be something we can do freely at the moment but you can also use this for video conferences with your family or colleagues.

DJI’s Senior Product Line Manager Paul Pan said, “As the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers have evolved over the years, every iteration has made it easier for anyone to add rock-solid stabilization to their photos and videos. With its new magnetic attachment and folding design, the DJI OM 4 again goes farther so anyone, no matter their experience with gimbals, can pick it up and make content that pulls in the viewer.” He added, “As people around the globe now rely on their smartphones to navigate the new work-from-home world, stay connected with loved ones and showcase their lives, the DJI OM 4 is our phone’s companion we need to make capturing footage fun, smooth and magnetic.”

The DJI OM 4 can also work as a portable battery charger. On its own, the battery can last up to 15 hours. It can support heavier and bigger phones and is easier to use, thanks to the high-grade magnetic attachment design. You stick a magnet to the back of your phone and it can then be used to attach to the DJI OM 4.

DJI has designed the accessory so users can have quick and easy access and control with only one hand. It can also be used in Standby Mode when not in use. This thing also works with the DJI Mimo app. Feel free to use its many functions and features like the ActiveTrack 3.0, Gesture Control, and Pre-programmed Movements and Modes. Special modes are as follows: Story Mode Templates, Spin Shot Gimbal Movement, DynamicZoom, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Hyperlapse, Sport Mode, and Panoramas.