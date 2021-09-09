DJI has already become famous when it comes to drone cameras. We mentioned it a while ago and described it as a smartphone gimbal that turns into a selfie stick. The DJI OM 5 is now final and official–ready to let you get creative with a number of exciting new features. The device is ultra-portable and boasts an intuitive design. It features special tools that allow you to bring ideas to life and share them to the world.

With DJI OM 5, you can bring your content creation to the next level. It’s part of the Osmo Mobile series which has been really popular. This phone stabilizer now comes with a phone clamp. It features a more compact design as it is lighter and smaller.

DJI OM5 offers a 3-axis stabilization technology, enhanced ActiveTrack 4.0, and a brand new ShotGuides feature. If you want ultra-steady videos, this one is for you. Feel free to create unique videos as you’ve always imagined them.

DJI OM 5 is available in Athens Grey and Sunset White. DJI’s Senior Product Line Manager Paul Pan described the new DJI OM 5 as an “ultimate compact, technologically advanced gimbal”. With this new accessory, you can always “create footage of your most memorable moments”.

DJI OM 5’s design is foldable. It features the brand’s 3-axis gimbal technology. It is smaller and more portable compared to the previous model. It’s only the size of your palm when folded. It is better protected and now features a built-in extension rod.

The 3-axis stabilization technology of DJI is very much reliable. The new ShotGuides feature teaches you how to make great shots with the pre-set shooting tutorial. There is also an automatic editing feature that makes things easier for you. Other features include ActiveTrack 4.0, Gesture Control, DynamicZoom, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Hyperlapse, Panoramas, Spin Shot Gimbal Movement, Story Mode Templates, and Glamour Effects.