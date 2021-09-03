There are a lot of accessories in the market right now that are appealing to content creators to help them create their videos and other content that they share on social media. It’s not unusual to see people walking around with their smartphones or cameras in gimbals and tripods shooting their TikTok or YouTube videos. The new DJI OM 5 is an accessory that’s ideal for these video bloggers that need a gimbal to steady their device and a tripod for when they need to free up their hands.

DJI is more popular for its drones but they also have a line of smartphone accessories including gimbals and tripods. Aside from being a smartphone gimbal, the DJI OM 5 has an integrated telescoping selfie stick so users can take photos and videos without needing a tripod. But in case you actually need your hands free for a product demo or unboxing or whatever you need to do, the handle of the device opens so it can stand on a flat surface, either horizontal or vertical orientation.

One of the main advantages of using the DJI OM 5 is that the gimbal function eliminates wobbles and shaky camera movement when you’re moving around. This is a must have for vloggers and content creators as you wouldn’t want shaky footage unless that’s the effect you’re going for. It is also easier to connect and disconnect the phone and your gimbal as the magnetic connector is still there despite its compact size.

However, the battery is smaller for this device to accommodate the telescoping tube. Battery life can last for more than six hours, less than half of the previous versions in this gimbal line. The device itself is only 17 centimeters when closed so it’s understandable that the battery has to be shrunk. The battery is able to charge quickly and you need an hour and a half for it to get a full recharge so that’s good news for those who are always mobile.

WinFuture says that the DJI OM 5 is expected to be launched in Europe this September 8. It will be priced at €159 or around $188.