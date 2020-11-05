DJI Mavic Mini was small, but the Shenzhen-based company has now brought their palm-sized successor that improves on things left ignored by the Mavic Mini. That however at an extra cost of $50. The drone is called DJI Mini 2 as opposed to Mavic Mini 2 and looks more or less similar to the last year’s iteration. It weighs the same at 249 grams to escape the FAA registration requirements in the US, just by one gram. The one big improvement is the OcuSync 2.0 technology instead of the Wi-Fi connectivity (that can go rouge at larger distances) for a 10 km uninterrupted range.

Another big improvement is the recording capability in 4K at 100Mbps bitrate at 30 fps – improving on the 2.7K at 40Mbps on the earlier version. One can also employ 4X zoom recording at 1080p – with 2X lossless levels for getting close on the subject without actually flying closer. Apart from that, the inclusion of 12MP RAW photo mode and the auto exposure bracketing is something that was much needed.

Stability is rarely going to be an issue with the Mini 2, thanks to the three-axis gimbal, which should also result in crisp recording during extreme zoom levels. As the drone is targeted for newbie drone flyers or people who want it to be as automated as possible, DJI has various pre-programmed flight modes, QuickShot modes and simplified controls for effortless cinematic videos. For photographers too there are options to explore including spherical or conventional panoramas, or the exposure bracketing and timed shots.

Zooming in on the improvements, the drone has an impressive 331 minutes flight time and the ability to counter gusty winds of up to 24mph. For a buying price of $449, the DJI Mini 2 comes with a controller and a battery. For $599, you can get the Fly More Combo including three batteries, charging hub and a carrying case.