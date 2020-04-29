DJI Mavic Air was a game-changer when it first burst into the scene, giving creative videographers wings to explore their skills. Now, more than two years later, DJI is back with a smarter version of the pocket drone – the Mavic Air 2 with 34 minutes air time, longest the company has ever achieved in its lineup of drones. It has the same folding design seen on the previous Mavic drones. Though the size is similar to its predecessor, the weight has slightly increased to 570 grams and it gets a better battery setup.

Compatible with Android smartphones running DJI Fly, the Mavic Air 2 has an impressive range of 10 kilometers, which should be able to make good use of the extended flight time. To make things better, there’s a full HD video feed assisted by the Ocusync 3.0 that ensures minimum loss of mid-flight connectivity at longer ranges. DJI has redesigned the controller too – the phone now sits at the top, making it ergonomically better to operate.

Mavic Air 2 gets the Advanced Pilot Assistance System 3.0 which is better at avoiding obstacles in its flight path. It also has the geofencing system that prevents it from flying into sensitive locations like airports or military bases. Along with this, the Air Sense technology working in tandem with the FAA’s Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast protocol relays signals from airborne aircraft to avoid mid-air collisions.

The drone has the Active Track 3.0 function loaded with updated flight path algorithms to follow the subject with precision. Mavic Air 2 gets the Point of Interest 3.0 mode, which designates automatic flight paths at famous landmarks. The Spotlight 2.0 mode that locks onto the subject while you compose the best possible shot.

DJI’s compact drone is good with its imaging capabilities too; it has a 1/2-inch sensor supporting 12 MP and 48 MP still and HDR photography. There’s going to be the much-needed scene detection mode including – snow, trees, grass, blue skies, sunsets, and sunrises. For the videos it has slow-motion capture (up to 240 fps at 1080p), and full 4K video (60 fps @ 120 Mbps bitrate).

Things look promising with Mavic Air 2 which is now available for pre-order in China only and expected to arrive in the US by 11 May 2020. The drone will ship in two variants – standard $799 kit which comprises the drone, controller, battery, wires, and cables. The other option is $988 Fly More kit featuring standard options along with a carry bag, ND filters, pop guards, charging hub, and three batteries.