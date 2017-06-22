Looking for a timely way to recharge your phone after it loses power? Powrtabs Disposable Battery Chargers, offered to Android Community readers with savings of 19% off the regular retail price, are the convenient and environmentally friendly solution you seek. We get so much use out of our mobile devices that it’s pretty common for them to run out of juice well before the day is over. Though you can solve that issue by using things like portable power banks, they may not be as effective for those times when you might be away from an electrical outlet for long periods. If you just want a quick charge that’s always available, then you should try Powrtabs Disposable Battery Chargers.

Powrtabs are small, lightweight, and easily packable. Each tab carries 1000mAh of power, which is enough juice to keep your smartphone going for at least a few more hours. They’re perfect for times when you may be away from an electrical outlet for an extended period of time, such as on a camping trip. And, unlike portable power banks which lose their charge quickly, Powrtabs offer a long shelf life of five years.

Powrtabs aren’t just convenient, but an environmentally conscious choice. Each tab is constructed using recycled materials. They’re biodegradeable too, so there is no danger that they’ll pollute our fragile ecosystems.

Each package includes five Powrtabs designed for Lightning compatible devices.

