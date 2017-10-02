Whenever you hear the name ‘Disney’, we’re certain you’re immediately thinking about princesses, fairy tales, and perhaps a portion of your childhood. It’s a bigger brand now and you can see its logo stamped everywhere. When it comes to the digital accessories game, Disney has the Disney Channel WATCH apps that you can download on your smartwatch. There are three of them actually but now, they’ve been joined together to make just one powerful app for the kids and adults alike.

Combining the three previous apps, they’ve been downloaded over 40 million times since year 2012. It’s time to see them consolidated into one app for a better user experience, customizable functions, and improved features. More content has been added as well from Radio Disney, Disney XD, and Disney Channel. If you currently have subscriptions to other Disney-related services, you can always get in with your program.

The new DisneyNOW app is now ready not only on Android but also on iOS, tvOS, Roki, and Kindle. The web, Android TV, and Fire TV versions will be ready next year. It offers more content, more control, and easier access to everyone. It delivers that distinct “Disney magic” we all know.

Disney Channels Digital Media Vice President Kimberly Hicks said, “The decision to consolidate our Disney Channel ‘Watch’ apps into the new DisneyNOW app was driven by what kids told us they want in a video experience. The upgraded app enables us to showcase great stories and characters, and bring the magic of Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior to their daily lives.”

DisneyNOW will include the following content:

• “The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular”

• “Wizards of Waverly Place” with all episodes and “Wizard of Waverly Place: The Movie” (October 12)

• Season 1 episodes of “Andi Mack” (now) and Season 2 premiere episode (October 27)

• Season 2 Episode 1 of “Elena of Avalor” (October 14)

• New “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” and “Puppy Dog Pals”

• New “Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes”

• “Vampirina” premier on Disney Junior October 1)

• New episodes of “Mission Force One,” the new chapter of “Miles from Tomorrowland” (October 16)

• “Star Wars Rebels” seasons 1-3

• Radio Disney’s musical performances by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello, among others

• “Collections” – themed programming, Halloween episodes of “Austin & Ally,” “BUNK’D,” “Doc McStuffins,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Phineas and Ferb” and “Gravity Falls”

Download DisneyNOW – TV Shows & Games from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Disney