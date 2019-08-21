When Disney officially announced their upcoming on-demand streaming service Disney+, they didn’t specifically mention where it would be available at launch. They mentioned you would be able to access it on your favorite smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and game consoles but the only specific devices it named were Roku and Sony’s Playstation 4. Now they’ve revealed a bit more information on which devices you will be able to watch your shows and movies and it looks like they’ve got everything covered.

According to Engadget, Disney announced the different devices and platforms where the Disney+ streaming service will be available. You will be available to watch it on your Android smartphone and tablet, Android TV, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One, aside from the aforementioned Roku and Playstation 4. And if you’re playing on the other side of the digital ocean, it will also be available on iOS and Apple TV.

Aside from this news and the previous pricing announcements, we don’t know other things (officially) about Disney+. But even the few things we know now are enough to get people excited. The standalone app will have a $6.99/month subscription while the bundle, which includes Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+, will cost you $12.99. It’s the same price as the standard plan for Netflix but since you get three streaming services in one, that’s already an advantage for Disney+.

Disney+ will come with not just Disney shows and movies but also videos from its various other properties like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. Add to that the whole catalog of Hulu (even if it comes with ads) and live sporting events on ESPN+ then it’s already a good deal for cord-cutters.

The Disney+ launch is happening this November 12 and it seems like it’s not just the U.S that will get it that same day. It will also be available in Canada and the Netherlands. Then on November 19, those in Australia and New Zealand will be able to get theirs. We’ll probably know more about this at the D23 Expo happening this August 23 in Anaheim.