If you want your (legal) fill of Baby Yoda and its hot, helmeted babysitter, you will have to wait a couple more months if you live in Western Europe. Disney has announced that their streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets in that part of the world by March 24. This is actually earlier than what they probably planned as their headline mentions that it “moves up” the launch date. In any case, those in selected European countries will be able to enjoy The Mandalorian and other shows and movies on Disney+ by then.

The news was revealed by Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment and they identified several countries where Disney+ will be launching this March. This includes the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The other countries in Europe, including Belgium, Portugal, and the Nordics, will follow but they’ll have to wait until summer.

Once they subscribe to Disney+, they’ll be able to access all the content from the company’s various brands including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. The content include movies, TV shows, documentaries, and short-form content exclusive to the service. Of course, right now the most popular original content from the streaming service is The Mandalorian but they also have some more new shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Diary of a Future President.

Aside from the content, some people are not very happy yet with the streaming service’s features or lack of features. But you can expect them to add more until it becomes as good or hopefully even better than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and others that have been in the game for a long time now. And once the Marvel original shows start dropping, you can probably expect people to overlook whatever is lacking for now.

The pricing for Disney+ in Europe has been confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 if you want an annual subscription. Obviously, their bundle with Hulu and ESPN is not available in territories other than the U.S.