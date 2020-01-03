After the unmitigated success of their first original show The Mandalorian, we’re pretty excited about all the other Disney+ content that will be coming to our screens this year and the next couple of years. Despite some issues with its user interface and features (or lack thereof), people are willing to forgive them if all the other shows will be as excellent as the first Star Wars live-action show. However, some users are now complaining about the silent removal of some movies from their library.

A Reddit user posted on a subreddit for Disney+ that they noticed that some movies were removed from the service this January, at least in the US market. While the number of movies that were removed wasn’t that significant, it’s worth noting that there were no announcements about it. Usually, other services like Netflix would announce which movies were leaving the service the next month, so maybe it’s something that Disney+ should also adopt if they don’t want people to be unpleasantly surprised.

The list of removed movies isn’t long and you probably wouldn’t lose sleep over them. But if you wanted to do your nth rewatch of Home Alone or The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, you won’t be able to do it, at least on the Disney+ app. The full list of movies are the following:

– Home Alone

– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

– The Sandlot

– Dr. Dolittle

– Flicka

– The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

– Strange Magic

– The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

No reason was given for deleting these movies, but it probably has something to do with licensing. One user said that a customer service representative has said that it’s because of some “technical issues” but that’s highly unlikely. Either reason, we still might see some of these movies back.

In any case, there’s still a lot of content now on the streaming platform, including more than dozens of seasons of The Simpsons. Or you can keep re-watching all the Baby Yoda scenes from The Mandalorian.