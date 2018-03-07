If your kids (or you yourself) have been dreaming of going to what is said to be the most magical place on earth (at least theme park wise) but you’re nowhere near it (or have the budget for it), you can explore Disney Parks virtually now. Eleven different Disneylands in the US are now available on Google Street View. Of course, nothing beats actually going to the theme parks and experiencing it in person, but this would be the next best thing.

Google Street View has been actively using its tools and features to promote tourism in some parts of the world, giving people access to popular tourist spots by mapping them out and visually showing people what they’re missing. While Disney theme parks may not necessarily be tourist wonders of the world, they do draw crowds wherever they’re placed.

Now you can see all 11 US Disney Parks through the eyes of the Street View. You will be able to see the different castles, rides, and other attractions that you can see in places like Epcott, Disney Springs, Disneyland Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, etc. Too bad the other Disney Parks throughout the world like in Tokyo, HongKong, Paris, etc aren’t yet available as it may be of some interest to US residents too.

Unfortunately, the Street View isn’t a real-time view of course. Otherwise, people planning to visit the park will be able to determine whether it’s worth it to line up for the most popular rides which sometimes take forever.

SOURCE: Google