Are you already hyped up enough for the upcoming Disney+ streaming app that Disney has been talking about the past year or so? Well, the latest news about the hoping-to-kick-Netflix-butt service is that you can now pre-order it a couple of months before it goes live for everyone, or at least the countries where it will initially be available. It is probably the first time that we’re getting a pre-order period for an online streaming service so it can be a bit confusing for some.

Usually, when a brand does a pre-order sale for their product, they make it more exciting and enticing for customers by giving additional offers. However, this Disney+ pre-order period doesn’t really offer anything else aside from the fact that you’re one of the first subscribers to sign up for the service. There will be a seven-day free trial but this is probably something that will be offered to everyone else as well.

In case you haven’t read news about Disney+ yet, it will have all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other Disney properties. This means almost all of the biggest and most popular movies and TV shows in the world may be here. Even better, they also have a bundle offer which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with ads. So that means you also get live TV and sports along with all the aforementioned Disney properties. You also will get 25 original series at launch and 10 original films within the first year.

When you pre-order Disney+, you don’t get anything else really. You will be able to start streaming on the day it goes live, which is November 12. If you want to subscribe to the Disney+ bundle, you’ll have to wait until the launch day to start subscribing. They have also previously offered some subscription packages to select Disney membership holders, including those who attended the recent D23 Expo.

The Disney+ subscription will be at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, which is more affordable than most of its competitors out there. The bundle will be priced at $12.99 per month so it’s also pretty affordable considering everything that comes with it.