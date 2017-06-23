If you have several devices/speakers around your house and you would like them to play synced, quality music all throughout, there is now an app that you can download to control the music streaming through them. DISH Music will be your central control as you stream music to your other DISH devices in your home and it promises to bring “high-quality whole-home audio” to, well, your home. The app is now available for your Android device through the Google Play Store, and of course it’s free.

The app will turn your Hopper DVR’s (Hopper 2 or Hopper 3) as well as your DTS Play-Fi enabled speakers into a synchronized sound system, to play music from your personal libraries through your mobile device and also streaming services like Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and TIDAL. No word if Apple Music, Google Play Music and Spotify will be added to the mix eventually, but it should be as they are probably the most popular of the streaming services.

With the app, you can control if you want to play the music in all connected devices or if you want a different playlist for each zone. On the TV, you will be able to see the metadata for each song, like the artist’s name, album, music service, etc. And even if you don’t have DISH devices, you can pair it with DTS Play-Fi speakers which has a lot of whole-home wireless partners like Aeris, Mcintosh, Polk Audio, Wren, etc.

You can download DHS Music from the Google Play Store for free. Some territories do not support the app, so check first if it’s available in your country.

SOURCE: DISH