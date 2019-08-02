If you have an existing DISH voice remote or the DISH Hopper family of receivers, using it for your home entertainment and functional needs has gotten a bit easier as you will now get Google Assistant support on the devices. This means you can use voice search to look for movies or TV shows to watch by channel, title, actor, genre, etc. You will also be able to use and access the other functionalities that Google Assistant offers including managing tasks, controlling connected smart devices, and getting answers.

One of the convenient things you can do once you’ve updated your DISH Hopper is to use the powers of Google Assistant to play, pause, fast forward, rewind, and search through all the content available in the DISH library. All you have to do is press the mic button on the remote and then give the voice command that you’d like it to execute like “Change the channel to HBO” or “Show me horror movies” or “Turn on closed caption”.

Aside from accessing your entertainment features, you can also use the receiver and the Google Assistant to do things like adjust the temperature, turn lights on and off, and control the other smart devices that are connected to your receiver. You will also be able to access the productivity and management tasks that Google Assistant can bring you like asking for your agenda for the day, adding items to your to-do lists, figuring out what time you should leave the house, etc.

And of course since this is Google, you can ask your DISH remote the questions and Google should be able to give you the answers. Questions can be related to what you’re watching or it can be details of your upcoming trip or restaurants nearby you can eat at or just random stuff that you need answers to. And you can do all that without having to press anything except for the mic button on the remove.

The Google Assistant support is rolling out for those who have broadband-connected Hopper devices, Joey, and Wally as well. They also have a new Google Assistant branded model that has the Google-colored mic on the top right corner of the D-Pad. You can check if you’re eligible for a free branded voice remote by going to mydish.com/voice-remote