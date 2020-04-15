Being confined to your home with family and very little to do indoors – quarantine can be a testing time. Thinking you are short on entertainment, on the heels of HBO (that has already made 500 hours of programming available for free on HBO NOW and GO apps), Discovery is expanding its content offering, making select family-friendly shows available for free on its 13 streaming GO apps and websites.

Called the “Family Favorites” this new offering includes full seasons for shows from Discovery’s collection of networks which include Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, HGTV, Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Cooking Channel and more. As families are compelled to spend more time at home because of the impending dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery understands the dearth of premium content that parents can watch with their children.

Generally, content on Discovery’s network is educational, which aims to bring the family together. Extending on this, Discovery is offering the best of its family-friendly programming free on individual network GO apps and websites. The content is commercial-free and does not require a sign-in. The Family Favorites collection is available and you can access it right away. Just in case you’re unsure, Discovery’s portfolio of GO apps can be found in the Play Store for Android users and also on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and Samsung Smart TV.

According to Discovery, it has over 60,000 episodes across all of Discovery’s brands on the individual GO apps, but not all of it is available for free. The available programming includes TLC’s Little People, Big World and Babies, Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship and Chopped Junior, Animal Planet’s Too Cute! and Crikey! It’s the Irwins, Science Channel’s MythBusters Jr. and How the Universe Works, American Heroes Channel’s Incredible Inventions, HGTV’s Extreme Homes and Beach Hunters, DIY’s Pool Kings and The Treehouse Guys and more. Discovery will be adding more programs to this Family Favorites initiative.