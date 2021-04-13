Google’s Digital Wellbeing is always about helping people live their best lives. This technology is committed to helping everyone find their right balance. Ever since it was introduced, it has been integrated into plenty of devices, mobile apps, and Android versions. The tech giant continues to improve the Digital Wellbeing initiatives. We’ve seen the Screen Time Goal, Focus Mode, Scheduling, Flip to Shhh, and Wind Down (now Bedtime Mode). There is also that work profile feature. Last year, we mentioned Google’s Digital Wellbeing will remind you to look up and it’s here–officially called as ‘Heads Up’.

Digital Wellbeing’s latest feature, Heads Up, has been in the works and we’ve been anticipating it since November. It was previously sighted during an app tearodwn. We learned then the mobile feature would tell users to keep their heads up while walking.

This heads up warning is useful as it prevents distraction or accidents from happening. The new feature is now available on eligible Google Pixel phones running Digital Wellbeing. Make sure the Digital Wellbeing is updated.

If you own a Google Pixel, check your phone if an update is ready. There is no official announcement from Google but the new Digital Wellbeing Heads Up feature is available. As described, Heads Up will tell you to watch your step. It will be good if you enable this feature because if you always use your phone while walking, you can get a reminder to focus on what is around you.

Google still gives a caution that “Heads Up” will not replace paying attention. The feature must still be set up. Expect this feature to show reminders every time you use the phone and walk at the same time.

Check the Digital Wellbeing app> Reduce Interruptions > Heads Up. You will see a toggle and options for reminders, Location and Physical activity permission controls, and feedback. Get the updated Digital Wellbeing on the Play Store.