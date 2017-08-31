When Fossil announced last March that they will be releasing the first Diesel Android Wear smartwatch, people were pretty much interested. But September was then just too far away. Well, here we are, just a couple of days before the first -ber month and now we’re seeing the first Diesel ON on Macy’s online store. The rest of the other models in the line is expected to hit the market on September 25, so this must be an “advanced party”.

The one on the Macy’s website is the Full Guard model with the 48mm black leather strap. If you need to be reminded of the specs of this smartwatch, it has a 1.4” display with a 454 x 454 resolution and is powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100. It has 521MB RAM and 4GB of storage and is already running on Android Wear 2.0. It has IP67 water resistance, a 370 mAh battery, but it doesn’t have GPS, heart rate sensor, or even a rotating bezel.

It does have a few special design features like visual enhancements, customizable dial options (that can be modified in “hundreds of ways”), unique dial effects, etc. Some of the enhancements you can use is a cracked screen effect when receiving a notification or weather filters that change depending on the climate, dust animation when you haven’t moved in a while, and other fun visualizations.

The Diesel ON Full Guard model is now seen on Macy’s online store and retails for $325. It may appear as “currently unavailable” if you’re outside the US though. More models will come out by September 25 and will be available on Diesel’s store as well as retail outlets.

SOURCE: Macy’s