Diablo Immortal has been on the cards for quite some time now since it was first announced in 2018. Then it didn’t make a noticeable appearance at the BlizzCon 2019 as expected. Now at the ChinaJoy 2020 (Chinese video game convention), finally a two and a half minute game trailer was released by Blizzard and NetEase.

This Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG game is set up at a time where events are occurring five years after the annihilation of the Worldstone. There’s a new storyline set up in new locations and dungeons. The character classes from Diablo 3 including the Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard can be seen in the trailer. However, The Witch Doctor was nowhere to be seen in the trailer and it’s not clear whether the class will make it to the mobile version or not.

In the gameplay footage, one can notice the change of ethnicity of the barbarian who looks more like a Mongol. Maybe because it is targeted for the Chinese market, but that’s just a wild guess. Necromancer also seems to be having a youthful appearance which is kind of peculiar. In a way, it is more of an unmanly look which one can expect from a Japanese game maker.

If you notice the spooky skeleton buddies of Necromancer have been replaced by zombies. This is a telltale sign of two versions of the Diablo Immortal game for phones. One for the international gamers and the other targeted towards the Chinese geeks. When the game will actually land on the devices is not yet known, and is currently up to pre-register on the Play Store.