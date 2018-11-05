We haven’t featured any games from Blizzard in a long while because we deemed nothing comes close to the success of Hearthstone. That’s only according to us but this time, a new game is worthy to be worth your while. Blizzard Entertainment has recently announced ‘Diablo Immortal’ as the latest mobile MMO action RPG for the hard-core gamers. If you grew up playing the series, you will enjoy this new one in the Diablo universe. Both Android and iOS will receive the game in the coming weeks.

This is a new ‘mobile massively multiplayer online action role-playing game’ that we’re guessing will make you playing hours with friends even where they’re on the other side of the world. There may be several battle games on your phone right now but this one could easily top them in your books especially if you’re a real fan of the franchise.

Get familiar again with the character classes you once knew. There’s the Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Crusade, Necromancer, Monk, and the Wizard. Check out their abilities and special powers to help you decide which one is better for your battle.

‘Diablo Immortal’ is a never-ending experience because it continually evolves through time. New challenges, storylines, loot, and character classes will be added regularly to keep the game more exciting than ever.

There are many other demon slayers out there as you wander through the wilds. New adventures await every time and wherever you go. Along the way, feel free to form groups, craft items, and upgrade your gear.

The Sanctuary must be cleansed but it won’t be easy. You must take part in expeditions that will take you across new places and send you to dynamic events. The trick is to hack and slash your way through the dungeons. There are still several undiscovered corners in the Sanctuary but you’ll get to explore them coming from familiar towns and vistas.

Blizzard Entertainment’s President J. Allen Brack has this to say about the new game: “Diablo Immortal takes the series’ dark, gothic fantasy world of Sanctuary and inimitable Diablo gameplay, and puts it in your pocket. With their incredible passion for Diablo and proven mobile expertise, the development team has spawned an ultra-responsive and breathtakingly beautiful mobile game, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”

Diablo fans will finally get a taste of the mobile game version. It’s a bit different from the old mouse-and-keyboard adventure with the series but the same thrill is promised.

SOURCE: Blizzard Entertainment