Not all aspects of a major update can be helpful or useful. It can even sometimes totally erase a functionality that’s important to some users. That’s what happened to the most recent Android 10 beta that was released for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Somehow, the update removed support for Samsung DeX on Windows and Mac. This meant that those who wanted to use their smartphones as a sort of desktop extension couldn’t do so anymore. Samsung promised a beta version of DeX for PC would bring that back and now it’s available for download.

If you’re not familiar with DeX yet, then this piece of news would be of no importance to you. But in case you want to bring Android apps to your desktop for easier use and navigation, this is one way to do so. Previously, you needed a docking station to do so but with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, all you needed was a USB connection and a desktop client. However, the Android 10 beta seemingly erased support for that.

Now you can download the DeX for PC beta app to restore the functionality. Samsung suggests that you uninstall the previous version of DeX for PC before you install the beta version. You will have to agree to the user agreement that will pop up once you’ve connected your mobile device to your computer through a USB cable. Just click on Agree and you should be able to use it properly.

The folks over at SAM Mobile says that DeX for PC is now working again in both their Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10. There doesn’t seem to be any indication that there are any new features or functionality with this new beta update but just the fact that it’s working again should be enough for those that have been previously using it.

And if you haven’t tried out yet the DeX app for your computer and you have an existing (or are planning to buy) Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10, now would be a good time to try it out. If you have a Mac, you can also download the beta app for it to work on your device.