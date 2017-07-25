Bomb. My name is James Bomb. We’re pretty sure you’ve said those words upon hearing or reading about this new arcade game that stars secret agent JB-6. This challenge will have you fighting against different viruses with the goal of looking for samples to collect for a new vaccine. That vaccine will hopefully help cure diseases brought about by the deadly viruses. You see, some super virus samples were stolen from the Institute of Genetics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Your job is to look for them.

Beyond the search for virus samples and working on the vaccine, you should aim to protect world peace because really, that’s what we all want, right? Chaos all around but with you working to solve the problem, those Bomb Ships will put to good use and eventually achieve victory for the heroes.

The game features three difficulty levels–Classic, Challenge, and Infinite–where you are tasked to destroy monsters, dodging them, avoiding the viruses, and occupying event zones. You are free to customize those bomb ships so you can be more powerful and be able to put to a good use your different skills. In this game, there are over a hundred achievements you can possibly reach. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Download James Bomb from the Google Play Store