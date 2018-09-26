Why pay hundreds for a drone when you can build one yourself for a fraction of the cost? The Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone, just $42.99 at Android Community Deals, is fun, creative, and educational. Like other drones, the Force Flyer is capable of zipping through tight spaces and performing acrobatic stunts. Where it differs, however, is in its customization abilities. Just build your Force Flyer how you want and take to the skies. If it doesn’t fly how you want, simply take it apart and try again.

The Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone includes everything you’ll need to get started such as interconnected bricks, rotors, and a controller. It’s compatible with all other major brick brands as well so you’ll be able to build larger projects. It’s a great way to learn about aerodynamics and weight distribution, as well as general design and engineering concepts. Available in space, army, firefighter, and police designs.

Why simply fly a drone when you can build one yourself with The Force Flyers DIY Building Black Drone, only $42.99 here at Android Community Deals.