If you’ve been hunting for a fun, educational, and affordable project that the whole family can enjoy, then check out this offer from Android Community Deals. The Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone, marked down by 14% to just $42.99, is absolutely filled to the brim with entertainment and excitement. Just use the included interlocking toy bricks to build your drone and take to the skies with ease. It’s a fantastic way for anyone to learn design and engineering concepts, aerodynamics, and weight distribution principles.

The Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone includes everything you’ll need to get started such as interconnected bricks, rotors, and a controller. It’s compatible with all other major brick brands as well so you can build larger projects if you choose. It features auto-stabilization, can perform acrobatic stunts, and it’s perfectly safe to fly it either indoors or out. Available in space, army, firefighter, and police designs.

Why simply fly a drone when you can build one yourself with The Force Flyers DIY Building Black Drone, only $42.99 here at Android Community Deals.