If you’ve been craving for that it’s-bad-for-you-but-it’s-so-good diner food but you’re too lazy to go out to the nearest Denny’s, the restaurant chain is now making it easy for you to still get your pancake or milkshake fix. Their Android app has now been revamped and it’s not just the look that’s new. You will now be able to order online through the app, either for take out/pick up or to be delivered to your doorstep.

The Order Online and then pick it up at the store near you feature is available for all locations in the US but the delivery service is only available at selected locations but eventually they will expand to most branches of course. To be able to accommodate this new feature, they of course had to revamp their whole app, making it easier for users to browse through the menu and then add food and drinks to their cart.

Aside from ordering through the mobile app, Denny’s is also bringing “Denny’s On Demand” to their social networks. Hungry people can order through Twitter DMs and also through Facebook, in case they didn’t want to add another app to their mobile device. The Twitter experience should be interactive while Facebook will utilize a branded Chatbot and other on-page options. Even Snapchat is getting in on the action, but only with filters you can use to share your ordering online experience.

You can click, eat, and repeat on your Android device by updating the Denny’s app. Just go to the Google Play page to update.